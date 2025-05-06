Sup(p)er-dooper: Know more about the supper club pop-ups in Bengaluru

Redefining dining in Bengaluru, a culinary revolution is underway. Supper clubs, once a niche phenomenon, have become the go-to hub for those seeking good food and connection. As these intimate gatherings of strangers offers more than just a meal but a platform for people to come together, many Bengalureans are now relishing their time as part of the supper clubs.
At Apartment (a supper club priced around ₹3,000 per person), curated by designer Anurag Arora, the meticulously-crafted menus transport guests to a world of flavours with a surprise menu. “There is a seven-course menu which is pre-decided – you would not know the menu at all until you walk in,” he says. For Arora, beyond food, a supper club is about a sense of community that comes with sharing a meal. “I just want to create a safe environment for people to eat honestly. A space with good food and an approachable and comfortable environment, he says adding, “I always wish for the food to do the talking and then, what I say. My menus are, very much, things I want to eat.”
Most supper clubs are passion projects driven by the need to bring different authentic foods to the table for those who haven’t even tried it once. The cuisine at supper club Oxalis: Farm-To-Fork Supper (priced at ₹3,500 per person) by chef Clive Fernandes who came to Bengaluru after his stint in Toronto, is Modern European inspired, but the approach to menu curation is to cater to local tastes. “The cuisine is inspired by flavours and recipes from Asia, the Americas, the Mediterranean and the Indian subcontinent,” says Fernandes, adding, “But we curate menus keeping in mind that the Indian palette looks for bold flavours while practising our strengths in modern European gastronomy.”
Má La Kitchen, another popular supper club, takes diners on a culinary journey through the bold flavours of Sichuan cuisine. As founder Aditya Ramakrishnan, puts it, the supper club was inspired by his wife who is from Chengdu, China. The couple couldn’t find authentic Sichuan food in India, so they started cooking it themselves. “None of the Sichuan food I would take her to tasted right. It came out of necessity more than anything else, we really wanted to cook this food for ourselves to eat and enjoy,” says Ramakrishnan. This need organically expanded to sharing his passion for cuisine and culture with others in Bengaluru. “Hosting people a few times a week and introducing them to this cuisine and culture that I care so deeply about, gives me a lot of meaning and satisfaction,” he shares. Ramakrishnan’s passion shines through a seven-course meal featuring iconic Sichuan dishes like liangfen, dan dan noodles, mapo tofu and more.
At Radhika Patil’s home, guests can expect a warm and inviting experience starting with drinks like kairi cha panna followed with [Vidarbha] non-veg meals peppered with anecdotes and memories connected to Patil’s upbringing. “While I host, I take a moment to introduce myself and the cultural tapestry. The menu comprises fresh, home-cooked dishes and the fried snacks we traditionally prepare and store throughout the year,” says Patil, who hosts tables twice a month priced at ₹2,700.
Patil also notes how supper clubs are gaining traction with people seeking experiences beyond mere restaurant menus. “Experiencing food with context, stories, and a sense of home is gaining traction” she emphasises. Fernandes adds, “Apart from food, the hospitality and the warmth of the setting are of utmost importance that keeps the word out in the city.”