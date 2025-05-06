Sup(p)er-dooper: Know more about the supper club pop-ups in Bengaluru

Redefining dining in Bengaluru, a culinary revolution is underway. Supper clubs, once a niche phenomenon, have become the go-to hub for those seeking good food and connection. As these intimate gatherings of strangers offers more than just a meal but a platform for people to come together, many Bengalureans are now relishing their time as part of the supper clubs.

At Apartment (a supper club priced around ₹3,000 per person), curated by designer Anurag Arora, the meticulously-crafted menus transport guests to a world of flavours with a surprise menu. “There is a seven-course menu which is pre-decided – you would not know the menu at all until you walk in,” he says. For Arora, beyond food, a supper club is about a sense of community that comes with sharing a meal. “I just want to create a safe environment for people to eat honestly. A space with good food and an approachable and comfortable environment, he says adding, “I always wish for the food to do the talking and then, what I say. My menus are, very much, things I want to eat.”