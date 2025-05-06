Three die after car rams tree in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: Three youths from Bengaluru died and another was injured after the car they were travelling in rammed into a tree near Ammallidoddi in Ramanagara on Sunday.

The deceased are Abhi (21), Madhu (32), and Deepak (22), all residents of Kamakshipalya. Chiru was seriously injured in the mishap. The Akkur police said the four friends had gone to Kabbalu in Kanakapura taluk to attend an event. After the event concluded, they left for Bengaluru in their car around 6.45 pm.

The car, which was being driven at high speed by Madhu, went out of control and hit a tree near Ammallidoddi.

The vehicle was completely mangled, and all four sustained severe injuries. Local residents pulled them out of the car and rushed them to a nearby hospital, but three of them succumbed to their injuries. Chiru, who had suffered a serious head injury, is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said that the youths were under the influence of alcohol and are awaiting the post-mortem report. A case has been registered against the driver Madhu.