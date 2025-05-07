‘Blue’ the doors off fashion: B’luru’s designers pick their favourite and not-so-favourite looks from Met Gala ’25

Best Dressed

On theme, the carpet saw structured silhouettes, collars, capes, and more. “Zoe Saldana and Mindy Kaling’s looks bring out black dandyism at its best. Even though Saldana’s is a very masculine cut, there’s a very feminine corset element which is beautifully blended. The same with Kaling – very structured and sharp,” says designer Raj Shroff.

Sarika Pawar, founder of the designer label, House of Soi, picks Zendaya’s look as her favourite, despite some noting its similarity to Anna Sawai’s, saying, “The designers took it a notch forward, especially with the limited theme compared to previous years where you could wear a lot of bounce and fluff. I loved Zendaya’s hat and the tailored, white look.”

Barat notes that black celebrities, like Tyla, Rihanna, and Doechii, in particular, took it to the next level. Pointing out Janelle Monae’s Thom Browne suit, he says, “It’s a crazy avant-garde take on a classic bespoke suit that is very androgynous with a constructed jacket and exaggerated shoulders to give a sense of power,”. He adds, “All the black people at the Met Gala wore the theme with a certain pride because these are stories of their forefathers. That sense of belonging was missing from the Indian diaspora who could have drawn from India’s colonial struggles and made the theme their own.”