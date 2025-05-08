Balasubrahmanya appointed HAL’s HR director

BENGALURU: MG Balasubrahmanya has been appointed as director (HR) of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). With a career spanning over 35 years with HAL, he previously served as executive director (HR) at the corporate office, where he focused on talent acquisition, employee engagement, and skill development, according to a press release.

A law graduate from Osmania University, Balasubrahmanya also holds a PG degree in Social Work from Mangalore University. He is also a certified internal assessor for the competency assessment.

Balasubrahmanya began his career in HAL as a management trainee (Personnel) in 1989. He has made significant contributions to the entire spectrum of human resources.

As executive director (HR), he prioritised attracting and retaining top talent, while fostering a culture of continuous learning, process improvement, automation, employee engagement and productivity enhancement, the release stated.