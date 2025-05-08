Bengalureans rush to stock up essentials amid fake alert

BENGALURU: Following India’s cross-border strike under Operation Sindoor, ‘panic buying’ broke out in far-off Bengaluru with residents seen rushing to grocery stores, petrol bunks and medical shops, fearing possible supply disruptions.

The panic is believed to be sparked by a viral message circulating on social media, which claimed that citizens should urgently stock up on essentials. The list advised multiple things, including keeping Rs 50,000 in cash, medicines for two months, fully fueled vehicles, and even emergency contacts backed up. The message created confusion and alarm among the public, leading to crowded stores and high demand even at online grocery apps.

However, activists and authorities concerned urged calm ensuring that there is no need for panic. The Press Information Bureau (PIB) later issued a clarification on Wednesday stating that the advisory was fake and requested people not to believe or forward unverified information.

Apart from ATMs and grocery stores, even online apps witnessed a sudden surge in orders on Wednesday morning, with several apps either rescheduling deliveries, displaying alerts about high demand -- ‘expect delayed deliveries’, or temporarily shutting the outlets. Many users also reported limited availability of essentials, as the platforms struggled to keep up the unexpected spike.