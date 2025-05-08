Bengaluru

Dinner for a Dream

Blending fine dining with the noble cause of building an art village, ArtMantram hosted DrishyAM Yatra, an exclusive black tie dinner, with live performances by MoonArra, a professional jazz band, a fireside chat with art curator Bose Krishnamachari and philanthropist Prashanth Prakash, an art auction, and an elegant dinner. Among the attendees were several prominent Bengalureans such as managing trustee at ArtMantram and South India’s first female IPS officer Jija Harisingh, director of The Bangalore School of Music MR Jagadeesh, city-based artists Gurudas and Rakhee Shenoy, three time Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej, and others.