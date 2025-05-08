New orders to enforce drug quality protocols in Karnataka

BENGALURU: To improve drug safety and quality control across the state’s public healthcare system, the health department issued two separate orders directing strict enforcement of protocols in complaint handling and inspection of drug and medical device suppliers.

According to an order dated May 5, the Karnataka State Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (KSMSCL) has been instructed to issue a standard operating procedure (SOP) for all health facilities under the health department.

The SOP aims to standardise the process for addressing complaints related to the quality of medicines and consumables, even if these are cleared in ‘pre-distribution’ lab tests.

As per the SOP, the drug therapeutics committee in each health facility will be responsible for monitoring the quality of drugs and consumables. In case of adverse drug reactions or suspicion of substandard quality, the committee is authorised to initiate an alert on the e-medicine platform. If required, the hospital may locally withhold usage of the suspected batch until further verification.