Telecom firms seek nod for common IBS network at KIA

BENGALURU: With the In-Building Solution (IBS) license for Terminal-1 at KIA ending on May 31, Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea have written to the managing director and CEO of BAIL, seeking approval to deploy and maintain a self-built, cost-shared IBS network.IBS ensures uninterrupted mobile coverage for passengers, airport staff, and operations personnel.

The TSPs stated that this approach ensures uninterrupted connectivity, regulatory compliance, and operational efficiency, while avoiding any transition-related service disruptions.

“We understand that you may have been approached by unlicensed entities holding IP-1 registrations from the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), seeking exclusive rights on the pretext of being independent ‘neutral hosts’ for IBS deployment. We wish to clarify that under current regulations, such third-party vendors are not permitted to deploy active telecom infrastructure,"said the telecom operators in a letter..

"Only TSPs holding valid Universal Access Service Licenses (UASL) and spectrum rights are legally authorised to install and operate Active IBS networks. Therefore, any active IBS infrastructure deployed by such entities would not be legal,”it added.