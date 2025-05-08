Update, stock ample vaccines: Official to institutes

BENGALURU: The Health and Family Welfare Commissioner on Wednesday directed all health institutions to not only maintain an adequate stock of anti-rabies and anti-snakebite vaccines but also to ensure that detailed stock information is accurately updated in the e-Aushadha software.

The circular stating the orders, dated May 6, was issued in the wake of the rising complaints of improper stock management and delays in uploading information.

Commissioner Sivakumar KB said the information is essential to ensure that there is uninterrupted availability and equal distribution of these life-saving medicines.

The Commissioner said that the institutions must ensure real-time stock updates, prevent hoarding of medicines and ensure equitable distribution. They must also monitor and regulate the movement of stocks.

Directions were also issued to ensure all district hospitals have sufficient stock. Also, the institutions with surplus stocks must redistribute the vaccines within the district before placing additional orders.

However, inter-warehouse transfers should be avoided. He also directed the district health officers to do proper compliance monitoring, reporting. Any lapses will be taken seriously and stern action will be taken, he said.