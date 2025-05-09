Bengaluru accounts for 44 per cent of vehicle thefts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The number of vehicle registrations in Bengaluru continues to rise each day, and so are the cases of vehicle thefts. In the last three months, the city accounted for nearly 44% of all vehicle thefts reported in Karnataka. On average, around 350 bikes are stolen here every month, with two-wheelers being the most commonly targeted. Despite the extensive network of CCTV cameras across Bengaluru, the success rate in solving these cases remains low. A senior police officer said that “black spots” are hotspots for theft.

Data from the State Crime Records Bureau shows that 2,473 vehicle theft cases were registered in the months of January, February and March, across the state. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 1,106 cases. In 2024, the state recorded 11,610 vehicle theft cases, while Bengaluru saw 5,241 cases.

According to police data, 1,368 vehicles were stolen in the city till April 25, 2025. Among them, 1,327 were two-wheelers, 24 were cars, 13 were bicycles, and four were trucks. In comparison, 5,828 vehicles were stolen in 2023, and 5,241 in 2024.

Speaking to TNIE, DCP (North East division) Sajeeth VJ said the city police conducted a study on vehicle theft and found that two-wheelers are commonly stolen in ‘black spots’. The study revealed that many vehicle owners, in an attempt to avoid parking charges, park their two-wheelers near these black spots — often close to malls, Metro stations, and other public spaces. Habitual offenders are aware of these spots and take advantage of this. In residential areas, people without designated parking often leave their vehicles on the roadside, where a lack of CCTV coverage makes it easier for thieves to break in and steal them, he added.

He further noted that stolen vehicles are often used to facilitate other criminal activities, including smuggling, robberies, and even violent crimes. The use of stolen vehicles complicates investigations, as some suspects have been traced only after police followed up on vehicle number plates, but found the vehicles stolen.