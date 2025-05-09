Bengaluru accounts for 44 per cent of vehicle thefts in Karnataka

BENGALURU: The number of vehicle registrations in Bengaluru continues to rise each day, and so are the cases of vehicle thefts. In the last three months, the city accounted for nearly 44% of all vehicle thefts reported in Karnataka. On average, around 350 bikes are stolen here every month, with two-wheelers being the most commonly targeted. Despite the extensive network of CCTV cameras across Bengaluru, the success rate in solving these cases remains low. A senior police officer said that “black spots” are hotspots for theft.
Data from the State Crime Records Bureau shows that 2,473 vehicle theft cases were registered in the months of January, February and March, across the state. Of these, Bengaluru alone reported 1,106 cases. In 2024, the state recorded 11,610 vehicle theft cases, while Bengaluru saw 5,241 cases.
According to police data, 1,368 vehicles were stolen in the city till April 25, 2025. Among them, 1,327 were two-wheelers, 24 were cars, 13 were bicycles, and four were trucks. In comparison, 5,828 vehicles were stolen in 2023, and 5,241 in 2024.
Speaking to TNIE, DCP (North East division) Sajeeth VJ said the city police conducted a study on vehicle theft and found that two-wheelers are commonly stolen in ‘black spots’. The study revealed that many vehicle owners, in an attempt to avoid parking charges, park their two-wheelers near these black spots — often close to malls, Metro stations, and other public spaces. Habitual offenders are aware of these spots and take advantage of this. In residential areas, people without designated parking often leave their vehicles on the roadside, where a lack of CCTV coverage makes it easier for thieves to break in and steal them, he added.
He further noted that stolen vehicles are often used to facilitate other criminal activities, including smuggling, robberies, and even violent crimes. The use of stolen vehicles complicates investigations, as some suspects have been traced only after police followed up on vehicle number plates, but found the vehicles stolen.
Sajeeth explained that recovering stolen two-wheelers is challenging. Often, these vehicles are dismantled and their parts sold separately. Interstate gangs enter the city, steal bikes, and transport them to other states, making recovery even more difficult.
Stolen bikes are sold in rural areas at low prices or listed on online platforms for resale. Criminals often change or remove number plates to avoid detection. He also pointed out that even when accused are arrested and vehicles are recovered, the accused often secure bail and return to theft. He urged the public to park their vehicles in designated areas and install anti-theft alarms in two-wheelers.
Another senior officer mentioned that the majority of thefts involve two-wheelers, while thefts of four-wheelers and heavy vehicles are less frequent due to the higher risks involved.
Two-wheelers are easier to steal, as their handle locks can be broken and the engines started directly. Meanwhile, heavy vehicles are often targeted for their valuable parts — such as mag wheels, batteries, and other expensive components. While some of these cases are reported, many go unreported.