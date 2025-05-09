J P Nadda to visit Suhas Shetty's family, BJP urges NIA probe into murder case

MANGALURU: Bharatiya Janata Party national president and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda will visit murdered Hindutva activist Suhas Shetty’s family at their house near Mangaluru on May 11 to offer his condolences. BJP leaders said Nadda will visit Shetty’s house during his two-day tour to Dakshina Kannada district on May 11 and 12. On May 11, he will also visit Sri Manjunatha temple in Dharmasthala.

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka and other BJP leaders will meet Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on May 9 and urge him to hand over Shetty’s murder case to the National Investigation Agency.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the BJP, led by its state general secretary V Sunil Kumar and involving Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MLAs and MLCs, met Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal on Thursday and expressed their dissatisfaction over the investigation into the Shetty murder case. In a petition, they highlighted what they called several gaps at different stages of the investigation. It said a month prior to Shetty’s murder, he received a life threat on social media but the police did not act on it. They suspected a large-scale financial network, both domestic and international, backing Shetty’s murder with banned PFI playing a vital role in it.

They said despite the viral video of Shetty’s murder showing the assailants openly using deadly weapons, while another group assisted in their escape from the scene, they said only eight people have been arrested so far, and there is no trace of others found in the video. “The brutal murder of Suhas Shetty occurred in front of the SDPI office, and seven or eight individuals emerged from the SDPI office with deadly weapons and attacked Suhas, according to eyewitnesses,” the petition alleged.

Further, they said that after the murder, the police should have focused on identifying the perpetrators, their backgrounds, and those who assisted them. Instead, the BJP alleged that the police are raiding the homes of Hindu activists at midnight. “This is not just about the murder of Suhas Shetty. It poses a challenge to the country’s internal security, communal harmony, and the integrity of the democratic law enforcement system, as banned organisations, communal extremist activities, and organised crime by anti-national destructive forces are involved,” they said.