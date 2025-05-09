Stock trader self-immolates in Bannerghatta forest

BENGALURU: The partially burnt body of a 27-year-old stock trader was found in the Bannerghatta forest on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday. Police suspect that the deceased, identified as Madhusudhan, a resident of JP Nagar, died by suicide.

A cattle grazer noticed the body near Shylendradoddi in the morning. The police and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team inspected the spot. The deceased was identified from the number plate of a two-wheeler found nearby.

Madhusudhan may have set himself on fire by pouring petrol in the wee hours of Thursday, police said. “He is believed to have suffered losses in the stock market, which may have led him to take the extreme step,” an officer said. An unnatural death report has been registered by the Bannerghatta police.