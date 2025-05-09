Truce again, Barbers return, villagers vow to shun untouchability in Koppal

KOPPAL: Almost 50 days after some eateries and two salon owners shut their shops after some Dalits visited a salon for a haircut, a truce was arrived at between the warring upper caste community and Dalits in Muddaballi village in Koppal district. Barbers carried out their business during this period by visiting houses.

The truce became possible after Koppal district administration and police officials visited the village and held meetings with the two groups. The officials succeeded in pacifying the hotel and salon owners, and told them that in today’s digital world, they should root out social evils like untouchability and live together in peace.

The officials held a mass meeting with the police, and villagers took an oath that they will not follow untouchability henceforth, and allow everybody into their eateries and salons. Village seniors also played a role in convincing the two parties, following which the barbers came forward and cut Dalit leaders’ hair.

However, some leaders say this is a temporary solution and some eatery owners will revert to their earlier stand, and not entertain Dalits. Some villagers, who did not want to be named, said, “We appreciate the efforts of the district administration, but officials should keep vigil as some people will repeat the same thing.

The truce will continue for some days and some eatery and salon owners may shut their shops, giving one or other reason out of fear of being targeted. But this time, all villagers have made a promise and let’s hope nobody breaks it.”

An official from Koppal district administration said, “We went to Muddaballi village and convinced the villagers. We have also told people to treat all as equal and be a role model for others by maintaining unity. We have spoken to some seniors to intervene if any small disputes arise.”