BBMP chief keen to make Bengaluru streets pedestrian-friendly

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao has instructed officials to maintain uniform road width in the city to ensure safety and walking convenience for pedestrians.
He carried out an inspection on Friday with a focus on the development and proper maintenance of footpaths. Starting the inspection from the eastern gate of Lalbagh, Rao identified an encroachment of footpath near HOPCOMS area and directed them to clear it and repair the footpath.
He also asked them to maintain cleanliness near the bus stand located at the same place and also asked the BESCOM officials to remove three electric poles that have come up on the footpath near Lal Bagh.
“The transformer installed on the footpath is making it difficult for citizens to walk, talk to the officials concerned and fix it,” he directed the BBMP officials. He asked the engineers to maintain cleanliness near the gratings where water goes to the side drains.
Rao was not happy with poor maintenance of public toilet near Siddapura near Lal Bagh and said, “There are toilets in the Siddapura Circle slum area, but they are not being maintained properly. Officials have been directed to maintain them properly,” he said.
Rao also came across damaged slabs and kerbs and said, the damaged slabs and kerbs on the footpaths should be repaired immediately.
Due to installation of electric transformer to Shivanalli Hotel, footpaths in the surrounding have been damaged. Taking note of this, Rao directed to issue notice to building owner and instructed the officials to recover the cost of the repair work and impose a fine.
He instructed the Horticulture Department staff to take necessary steps to maintain cleanliness around Lalbagh, and a cleanliness campaign should be organized soon and cleaned. He then instructed to temporarily deploy home guards and take action to ensure that cleanliness is not compromised anywhere.