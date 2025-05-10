BWSSB in dock as taps spit dirty water on Basappa Road

BENGALURU: A day after residents of Nanjappa Road in Shanthinagar assembly constituency, raised alarm over dirty water supply, the issue has raised its stink on Basappa Road.

On Friday morning the residents complained about frothy and smelly water pouring out of Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) taps. The residents say they have been supplied filthy water by BWSSB for the last 10 years.

Shanthinagar Resident Welfare Association, which has around 4,000-plus members, has been struggling with dirty water flowing into their taps, especially during pre-monsoon and heavy rains.

“This time, from Sunday onwards we encountered the drinking water line pollution problem due to sewage getting mixed. The residents living in different lanes get water supply every alternate day and till today the issue has not been solved. The BWSSB jetting machines are deployed to clean the chamber, still, the officials are not able to fix the problem,” said a resident.

Renuka Prasad, Founder and President of the Association, pointed out that residents have been complaining about falling sick due to water contamination and said if the issue is not solved at the earliest, there could be a breakout of waterborne disease and officials will have to be held responsible. The residents collectively say that on Sunday when they noticed the water pollution, they took the matter to the BWSSB office at Johnson Market and the officials there had promised to fix it in the day.

The issue, however, persists.

They say even on Saturday and Sunday quota, the BWSSB will supply only frothy and smelly water. “Saturday morning is our quota and we are sure that the BWSSB will supply polluted water to the residents. At one end, the DK Shivakumar preaches about water conservation but due to BWSSB supplying dirty water, residents have to empty their sumps and are forced to waste lakhs of litres of water,” said a frustrated resident.