Karnataka Upa Lokayukta finds irregularities at APMC, RPC, KSWC godowns

BENGALURU: Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa unearthed large-scale irregularities in procurement of farmers’ produce at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee’s (APMC) yard, the ragi procurement centre (RPC) and a godown of Karnataka State Warehousing Corporation (KSWC) at Doddaballapur on April 7.

The Upa Lokayukta registered complaints against APMC secretary Abida Anjum, Narayana HN, junior assistant, RPC, and others. The RPC and the godown are also on the APMC yard.

According to a report, agents of merchants collected 10% commission from farmers for their produce and no receipts were issued.

Thousands of farmers and merchants visited the APMC yard daily and Rs 10 collected from them for using toilets there. The toilets did not have regular supply and were not maintained properly. Moreover, the yard had no restrooms for farmers. The situation is no different at RPC and the godown.

The Upa Lokayukta found uncalibrated weighing machines at the yard. Farmers suffered losses because of this. Employees at the yard declared cash in their possession while entering their offices, but not at the time of leaving. No movement register was maintained. The officials did not provide details to the Upa Lokayukta regarding registered agents, traders and licenses issued to them. Though space has been provided by the APMC for ragi procurement, the weighbridge there was not being used, the report said.

When asked, Narayana informed the Upa Lokayukta that the weighbridge installed by the APMC at a cost of Rs 20 lakh on the main road is not accessible to farmers because vehicles could not reach the spot due to a drain. When farmers stated that they were deprived of various benefits, the Upa Lokayukta directed the APMC officials to address all issues.

At the ragi godown of KSWC, each bag was found labelled 50 kg. However, when weighed, it was found that some bags contained only 43 kg, 48kg and 49 kg. But farmers should go there with ragi bags, each containing 52 kg instead of 50 kg.

When Narayana’s mobile phone was checked, it was found that more transactions were made through digital payment. The Upa Lokayukta sought statements of bank accounts of Narayana and Tanveer Sait, district manager.