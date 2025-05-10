Sanchari Cauvery for dry season, will keep tanker mafia in check: Karnataka Dy CM

BENGALURU: With water tanker supply turning into a mafia in Bengaluru, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has launched the Sanchari Cauvery project to supply water to the public at a low price. It is one of its kind in the country, said Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, after launching the programme on Friday.

BWSSB has fixed Rs 660 for 4,000 litres of water and Rs 740 for 6,000 litres. “Those involved in the water tanker business have dug about 3,000 borewells and charge up to Rs 3,000 per tanker. Today, under the Sanchari Cauvery scheme, water rates are fixed. This is not tubewell water, but clean drinking water provided by BWSSB,” Shivakumar said.

Last year, when there was a water shortage, the situation was handled in the best possible way. Now, it has been decided to fill the lakes and take steps to improve groundwater level, he added.

Shivakumar also briefed the media about his recent visit to Delhi and meeting with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.