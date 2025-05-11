Paid Rs 35L to Syndicate member for registrar post: BU ex-prof

BENGALURU: A senior academic from Bangalore University has filed a police complaint, alleging that he was defrauded of Rs 35 lakh by a man who is now serving as a Syndicate member, who falsely promised to secure him a top administrative post.

Dr RK Somashekar, a retired professor from the Environmental Science Department at Jnanabharathi campus, filed the complaint at Govindarajnagar police station on May 5.

He has accused BG Ravikumar, a Syndicate member of Karnataka State Law University, of cheating, intimidation and forgery over a job scam that allegedly began in 2015. The matter was escalated to the governor’s office on Saturday through a formal complaint, seeking that the Syndicate member be penalised.

According to Somashekar complaint, Ravikumar promised him the registrar’s post at Bangalore University by leveraging his political connections.

The deal involved a demand of Rs 50 lakh, of which Somashekar reportedly paid Rs 35 lakh in two instalments - Rs 20 lakh directly and another Rs 15 lakh through an intermediary, Poornima, principal of a BEd college in Bangarapet, the police complaint stated.

Somashekar retired in 2019 without the appointment. He states in his complaint that he confronted Ravikumar in late 2024. Ravikumar responded with threats and abusive language, including an alleged death threat issued during a confrontation in March 2025, the complaint added.

The FIR, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) 2023, was filed after the intervention of senior police officials, including DCP Girish. Ravikumar was arrested on May 8 and presented before a magistrate. The police said he initially denied the allegations, but later admitted to receiving the money and offered to repay it.

Investigators are now looking into further complaints against Ravikumar, police department sources said.