Recovery agent arrested for killing neighbour in Madiwala

BENGALURU: The Madiwala police arrested a recovery agent for a private bank on Saturday afternoon, for allegedly murdering his neighbour by smashing his head with a brick. The incident took place on Friday night on the terrace of their residential building, where the duo had been partying.

The deceased has been identified as Martin Simon (28), a private sector staffer, who stayed on the second floor of the building, while the accused, Infant Raj (26), lived on the ground floor of the same building, located on 18th A Cross in Venkateshwara Layout, Madiwala.

According to police, the crime occurred between 9.15 pm and 9.30 pm, when the two were drinking on the terrace. A heated argument broke out between them, during which Raj allegedly smashed Simon’s head with a brick, before fleeing the scene.

Simon’s mother saw Raj running away. When she went on the terrace, she found her son lying in a pool of blood and immediately alerted the police. Simon had died on the spot. His body was sent for an autopsy, the police said.

The police said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

On Saturday afternoon, Raj was arrested in the city. He is currently being questioned to ascertain the exact motive behind the murder. According to preliminary probe, a sudden provocation ended in the murder.