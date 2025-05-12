Masked gunman at Bengaluru pub triggers major police search; Rs 50k looted

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Subramanyanagar early Monday after a gun-wielding masked intruder was reportedly locked inside an upscale pub by a security guard, prompting a major police operation.
The guard at Geometry Brewery and Kitchen in Subramanyanagar 2nd Stage called police control at 4.03 am, claiming he had spotted a man in black clothing, gloves, and a mask carrying a gun inside the manager’s third-floor office. He told police the intruder threatened him at gunpoint, after which he fled and locked the suspect inside. A Quick Response Team, bomb squad, and drone units were deployed for a thorough search.
The police, after cordoning off the area, surrounded the three-storey pub along with the QRT. Since the guard had claimed to have locked an armed intruder inside, officials did not want to take any chances. Drones were deployed to check for movement before personnel entered the building. Saidulu Advath, DCP (North), supervised the operation.
Despite intensive checks of every corner of the pub, no intruder was found inside the premises. Police suspect the accused may have escaped through a back door before they arrived. They are also examining whether the armed individual fled through the kitchen or another exit.
The intruder is believed to have broken in through the rear entrance, disabled the CCTV cameras, and gone to the third floor, where he stole nearly Rs 50,000 in cash from a cashbox. Police strongly suspect the involvement of an insider.
Vikash Kumar Vikash, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), told the media that according to the security guard’s statement, the intruder was dressed in black, had his face covered with a mask, wore gloves, and pointed a gun at him.
“There was some movement on the third floor as per the initial CCTV footage, but later footage is unavailable as the cameras were disabled,” he added.
The Subramanyanagar police have registered a case and are continuing the investigation.