Masked gunman at Bengaluru pub triggers major police search; Rs 50k looted

BENGALURU: Tension gripped Subramanyanagar early Monday after a gun-wielding masked intruder was reportedly locked inside an upscale pub by a security guard, prompting a major police operation.

The guard at Geometry Brewery and Kitchen in Subramanyanagar 2nd Stage called police control at 4.03 am, claiming he had spotted a man in black clothing, gloves, and a mask carrying a gun inside the manager’s third-floor office. He told police the intruder threatened him at gunpoint, after which he fled and locked the suspect inside. A Quick Response Team, bomb squad, and drone units were deployed for a thorough search.

The police, after cordoning off the area, surrounded the three-storey pub along with the QRT. Since the guard had claimed to have locked an armed intruder inside, officials did not want to take any chances. Drones were deployed to check for movement before personnel entered the building. Saidulu Advath, DCP (North), supervised the operation.

Despite intensive checks of every corner of the pub, no intruder was found inside the premises. Police suspect the accused may have escaped through a back door before they arrived. They are also examining whether the armed individual fled through the kitchen or another exit.