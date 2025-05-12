Parents struggle as schools hike fees beyond 10 per cent in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: As private schools in the city gear up for the 2025-26 academic session, a survey has revealed that a significant number of parents are facing sharp fee hikes, adding to the financial burden on households.

According to the survey conducted by LocalCircles, 48% of parents in Bengaluru reported an increase in school fees by 10% or more, with 8% stating that the hike exceeds 30%. Meanwhile, 46% of respondents said their schools have not yet announced the revised fees, leaving many in uncertainty.

The findings, based on responses from 2,711 parents in the city, paint a worrying picture for families already coping with rising living costs and education-related expenses. While 21% said the hike was between 20% and 30%, about 19% saw a 10-20% increase, and a small fraction reported a 5-10% rise. Only 2% said there had been no change in the fee, while no one reported hikes of less than 5%.

The data from Bengaluru is part of a larger national picture, where over 18,000 parents from 301 districts participated. Nationally, 81% of parents with children in private schools reported that fees had gone up by more than 10% compared to last year.