Sound of Silence: cultural events see a lull in Bengaluru

As cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan rose to a crescendo over the weekend, musicians like Raghu Dixit and Rishab Rikhiram Sharma cancelled their shows set to happen in the city on Sunday. In his statement on Instagram, Dixit said, “We feel it is important to pause, reflect, and stand in solidarity with our brave armed forces and their families, who continue to sacrifice so much to keep us safe.” Sharma, too, echoed similar sentiments, saying, “These are moments that call for unity, reflection, and solidarity. Art can wait – humanity cannot.”

Apart from these large-scale concert cancellations, The Museum of Art and Photography (MAP), which hosts workshops, screenings, intimate concerts and other cultural events, also announced that it would halt its programmes while keeping exhibits open to visitors. While waiting to see where the cards fall in the coming weeks, many other venues are avoiding large-scale events. Preema John, the director of The Indian Music Experience Museum (IME), explains, “This is a conversation that we’re all having amongst ourselves – what can we do to support our armed forces and government administrators while also serving our communities? We’re not planning any large-scale events, while going ahead with smaller programmes like our summer workshops for kids. It’s also easier for institutions like us to cut back on programmes as spaces housing exhibits. It’s much harder for those that run [solely] on programming.”

Concurrently, some venues noted cancellations from artistes and a dip in attendance. Vikram Bhat, the director of Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, says, “One foreign speaker cancelled and there have been slightly lower-than-normal turnouts. Some artistes from other parts of the country are concerned about flying – so we are leaving it completely up to them [whether to cancel or not].”