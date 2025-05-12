Varthur residents slam BBMP’s Storm Water Drain project

BENGALURU: The Varthur residents, who are up in arms against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for planning a flyover in the locality, have now alleged that BBMP officials have cut the Storm Water Drain (SWD) network and covered the drain with concrete for vehicle movement.
They further alleged that the officials have also diverted the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) Road from Thubarahalli to Kundlahalli to help builders for easy access to their properties, which has led to heavy traffic pressure on Varthur Main Road.
The major canal, which links Varthur Lake and Bellanduru Amanikere Lake and runs along survey numbers 61 and 59, has been allegedly cut to make a road to connect Varthur. “The officials have covered the major drain by placing concrete slabs.
The drain, which is about 150 metres long near Vibgyor School, has been cut. It appears that builders, to facilitate better connectivity to their apartments, have got this violation executed through SWD Officials,” alleged Raveesh JK, an advocate and a resident of Varthur.
The secretary of the Varthur Nagarikara Hitha Rakshana Vedika, Jagadish Reddy, alleged that certain political leaders and their associates own properties along the proposed CDP Road alignment from Balagere T Junction to Kundalahalli Junction.
He stated that rather than acquiring these properties for public infrastructure, the authorities have instead encroached upon the stormwater canal, constructed a box drain in violation of environmental norms. He further pointed out that unsuspecting homebuyers are being drawn into an unresolved civic and legal mess.
Residents of Varthur have expressed concern that, despite being fully aware that the canal-side road at Balagere T Junction and Thubarahalli becomes impassable during heavy rains and floods, some developers are aggressively pushing for a Rs 480 crore flyover project. The proposed flyover spans 1.92 kilometres, extending from the Varthur Main Road sluice gate to Vinayaka Theatre.
“Out of the total budget, Rs 190 crore is designated for the flyover construction, while the remaining amount is intended for land acquisition and utility shifting. More than 8,000 local residents are urging the government to reconsider this project. They strongly advocate for widening the existing road and completing the CDP Road through Munnekolala and Thubarahalli villages, which would provide a far more effective and sustainable solution to the area’s traffic issues,” a resident asserted.