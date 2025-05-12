Varthur residents slam BBMP’s Storm Water Drain project

BENGALURU: The Varthur residents, who are up in arms against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for planning a flyover in the locality, have now alleged that BBMP officials have cut the Storm Water Drain (SWD) network and covered the drain with concrete for vehicle movement.

They further alleged that the officials have also diverted the Comprehensive Development Plan (CDP) Road from Thubarahalli to Kundlahalli to help builders for easy access to their properties, which has led to heavy traffic pressure on Varthur Main Road.

The major canal, which links Varthur Lake and Bellanduru Amanikere Lake and runs along survey numbers 61 and 59, has been allegedly cut to make a road to connect Varthur. “The officials have covered the major drain by placing concrete slabs.

The drain, which is about 150 metres long near Vibgyor School, has been cut. It appears that builders, to facilitate better connectivity to their apartments, have got this violation executed through SWD Officials,” alleged Raveesh JK, an advocate and a resident of Varthur.

The secretary of the Varthur Nagarikara Hitha Rakshana Vedika, Jagadish Reddy, alleged that certain political leaders and their associates own properties along the proposed CDP Road alignment from Balagere T Junction to Kundalahalli Junction.