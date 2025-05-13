Massive fire erupts at oil godown near Nelamangala RTO in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A massive fire erupted at the oil godown near Nelamangala RTO on Tuesday.

The fire control room was alerted about the fire accident at around 3.30 am, and over 300 firemen brought the fire under control after six hours.

20 fire engines were used from Nelamangala, Peenya, Jalahalli, Yeshwanthapura and other nearby fire stations to douse the fire.

Short circuit is being suspected as the reason behind the fire. However, the exact reasons behind the fire are yet to be ascertained.

The loss is estimated to be over Rs 30 crores. The godown belongs to a person identified as Krishnappa, whose father was a former minister. The godown has been leased to a private engine oil and lubricant supplying company.

As per preliminary investigations, nobody was inside the godown during the incident. Further investigations are on.