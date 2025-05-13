One Crown Down

I felt that there was sufficient cricket left with Virat Kohli, and this is a decision taken by an individual on his own accord. There is so much cricket in the three formats, resulting in a tremendous amount of wear and tear in one’s system. I suppose he’s feeling very tired and he has got a lot of other responsibilities on hand to take care of. One cannot be playing all the time and it may also be a case of ‘when will he retire, when will he give a chance to the youngsters’. This has happened many times with cricketers who had enough cricket left in them. Undoubtedly, he has been a great inspiration to the youngsters of today, and you can rest assured knowing there is an abundance of talent in our country. I wish him well for the formats which he is aiming to play, like the ODIs and the IPL. Maybe his focus is on winning RCB an IPL title this year. Obviously RCB have been in great form and it all depends on him.