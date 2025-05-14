Cybercrime cases dip after awareness campaigns kick off in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Bengaluru should be a happier place. The city recorded a 30 per cent decline in cybercrime cases in the first quarter of 2025, compared to the same period in the previous two years, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda said on Tuesday. There is a 12 per cent drop in Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) cases and a notable reduction in property-related crimes, he told reporters.

According to him, 3,588 cybercrime cases were registered in the first three months of 2023, 4,679 cases in 2024, and 2,838 cases in 2025. Serious offences and property crimes have also decreased, with a drop of 73 per cent in robbery cases, 71 per cent in dacoities, and 57 per cent in chain-snatching cases. Night-time house break-ins have also dropped by 41 per cent.

A city cybercrime officer attributed the decline in cases to awareness campaigns, noting a 39 per cent drop in the first quarter of 2025. Cyber frauds involving OTP, phishing and KYC scams have decreased as public awareness has increased. Digital arrest and FedEx scams, which caused significant panic last year, have also seen a drop following massive awareness drives by the Central and State governments, and online police campaigns. However, investment fraud continues to be the most frequently reported cybercrime in the city.

Senior police officials attributed the overall decline in crime rates to improved policing strategies, CCTV cameras at major city locations, and enhanced detection and prevention efforts related to public safety awareness initiatives.