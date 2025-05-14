Karnataka HC calls for laws to tackle wheelie menace

BENGALURU: The legislature has to take into consideration that existing statutory provisions relating to reckless and negligent driving are hardly sufficient to curb the menace of wheeling. To fill up this legislative vacuum, suitable and stringent provisions should be incorporated by amending the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act to complement each other, said the Karnataka High Court, while refusing to grant bail to an accused involved in road rage by way of wheelie.

Justice V Srishananda passed the order recently, while rejecting the bail petition filed by Arbaz Khan (29) from Gangavathi in Koppal district. “Prima facie, allegations, including the photographs, go to show that the petitioner was involved in the road rage. In fact, it is a trending menace on the public road which not only endangers the rider and pillion rider of the motorcycle, but also the general public at large,” the judge observed.

The petitioner, a habitual offender, and two others were riding a bike and doing wheelies when they fell on October 9, 2024. When the police went to help them, they abused the police and also manhandled them. A mobile phone of a policeman was snatched and thrown into the Tungabhadra canal.