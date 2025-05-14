Narcotics Control Bureau gets drug peddler deported from UAE

BENGALURU: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Bengaluru Zonal Unit (BZU), secured the deportation of a key accused against whom a Red Corner Notice was issued on January 24 this year for drug trafficking.

The accused is a resident of Kerala and is wanted in several drug trafficking cases.

NCB stated that the matter pertains to the seizure of LSD in commercial quantities from an accused who was found involved in multiple drug trafficking cases.

“On July 18, 2023, the NCB, BZU, seized 6.624 grams of LSD (400 blots) from a parcel from Mexico. The delivery operation that followed led to interception of two recipients. One other accused, an associate of both receivers, was however absconding,” the NCB stated. Investigation revealed that LSD was being smuggled from a foreign country by concealing it in books and magazines.

“The investigation revealed that the above accused was also involved in an NDPS case registered at Madukkarai police station, Coimbatore. He was absconding in that case too,” the counter drug agency added.

Following close coordination with other Indian and international agencies, the accused was detained in the United Arab Emirates.