Shortcut to Scorecard

Academia is at a crossroads today. The incident with the IIM Ahmedabad student sets an interesting precedent. While the student advocated for AI as a convenient means to parse through primary data, his dismissal of the importance of writing and research is worrisome. Students must confront the question of whether they want a good grade with less effort or participate in the arduous task of real learning, which will require their time and energy. The latter is certainly more rewarding. A blanket ban on AI is also not the answer. We predicate this on the understanding that AI is merely a supplementary instrument, and not a substitute for knowledge. At the end of the day, the burden of integrity falls on the students.