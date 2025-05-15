Deaf-mute minor girl found killed on railway track in Bidadi

BENGALURU: A 14-year-old deaf-mute girl was found murdered next to the Bengaluru-Mysuru railway track at Bhadrapura in Bidadi on Monday morning. The body was in a semi-nude state and the victim’s head was smashed with a blunt weapon, said the police.

“The postmortem was conducted at Rajarajeswari Hospital. The killer is yet to be arrested. The Forensic Science Lab report will throw light if there was an assault on the victim,” said R Srinivas Gowda, Ramanagara District Superintendent of Police.

The victim was a ninth standard student at a residential school at Tavarekere in Magadi and had come home due to summer holidays. The girl, who stays at Hakki Pikki Colony in Manchanayakanahalli in Bidadi, had gone missing around 5 pm on Sunday. The next morning around 7 am passersby saw the body and alerted the police.

The victim’s mother, who was informed by the villagers, rushed near the railway track and identified that it was her daughter. She then filed a complaint with the police on Monday morning.

The police suspect that the victim must have been murdered late Sunday night elsewhere and the body was thrown next to the railway track to mislead investigations. “Even the victim’s elder sister and elder brother are also verbally challenged and cannot hear. Her father has died,” a police officer said.

DCM visits victim’s family, gives Rs 4.25 lakh compensation

“She has a stepfather and mother. A few suspects have been taken into custody and are being questioned,” said a police officer. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar visited the family and said the government would provide justice to the family.

“The family is not suspecting anybody. Probe will be done from all angles, including that of rape. We have given Rs 4.25 lakh as compensation to the family,” the DCM told the media.

G Pallavi, Chairperson of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic and Semi- Nomadic Development Corporation, visited the family and also held a meeting with the Ramanagara DC and Superintendent of Police.

“As per the police, the accused must be locals. The family had to be convinced to cremate the body on Wednesday,” Pallavi said.