Techie arrested in Bengaluru for shouting pro-Pakistan slogans

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old software engineer from Chhattisgarh was arrested by Whitefield police for allegedly raising pro- Pakistan slogans from his balcony, while youths in Prashanth Layout were celebrating the success of Operation Sindoor on May 9.

The accused has been identified as Shubhamshu Shukla, a native of Chhattisgarh, who was staying in a paying guest (PG) accommodation in Prashanth Layout and working for an IT firm in the city. According to police, the incident took place around 12:30 am on May 9 in Prashanth Layout. Shukla allegedly shouted “Pakistan Zindabad” slogans while a group of youths was celebrating the Indian military operation.

Shukla and his friend were seen standing on the balcony of their PG accommodation when the slogans were raised. A resident of the facing house recorded the video and alerted the police. The police added that both youths were picked up for questioning. During interrogation, Shukla confessed to raising the slogans.

He was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. He has been booked under Section 353(3) (statements or conduct causing public mischief) and Section 152 (acts endangering the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India) and other sections of the BNS.