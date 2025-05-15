Two men survive murder attempt after confronting auto driver over traffic violation in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 29-year-old man and his friend escaped a murder attempt after they advised an auto driver and his associate to obey traffic rules in Chandra Layout. The crime occurred on Sunday evening. The accused allegedly chased the victims for over a kilometre, later attacking them with a key and another weapon, and pushing them towards oncoming vehicles.

The victims, Ravi (name changed) and his friend, were riding their two-wheelers when the accused, driving an auto against the one-way, almost collided with them near Just Bake in Priyadarshini Layout. However, Ravi and his friend managed to steer to the roadside and confronted the driver about driving in the wrong direction.

Although the duo resumed their journey, the accused made a U-turn, later attacking them. “I was heading to my residence in Nagarabhavi from Vijayanagar when I met my friend near Just Bake. While we were on the way, the auto came against the one-way.

The accused chased us and attacked me. I sustained a deep cut under my left eyebrow and on my upper lip that required five stitches. Though they attacked my friend, he was not seriously injured,” Ravi told TNIE. Despite bleeding profusely, Ravi managed to call police for help.

“Passersby rushed to our aid, and the attackers fled. We later found out that they are locals,” said Ravi, who works in a private company. A case has been filed under multiple sections, including attempt to murder (BNS 109), causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons (BNS 118(1)), criminal intimidation (BNS 351(2)), and intentional insult to provoke breach of peace (BNS 352). “The accused are yet to be arrested, but both victims are out of danger,” said a police officer.