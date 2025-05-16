Lokayukta raids seven officials in disproportionate assets case, unearths Rs 22.78 crore

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted raids at 35 places belonging to the seven accused state government officials for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA), uncovering assets worth Rs 22.78 crore, including Rs 16.48 crore worth of immovable assets and jewels of Rs 2.44 crore.
Registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Lokayukta police raided both the offices and residences of the accused officials and their relatives in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.
In Bengaluru city, H R Nataraj, Legal Metrology Inspector, City Market-1 Sub Division, allegedly acquired Rs 3.94 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 3.13 crore comprising two sites, two houses, 9 acres of agricultural land, movable assets of Rs 21 lakh worth ornaments and 54 lakh worth household articles.
In another case in Bengaluru city, Murali T V, Additional Director of Town Planning, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), had Rs 3.47 crore DA in possession, including immovable assets of Rs 3.16 crore comprising three sites, three houses and movable assets of Rs 30.54 lakh, including Rs 25.54 lakh worth ornaments.
In Bengaluru Rural, Anantha Kumar, Second Division Assistant, Hosakote Taluk Office, was allegedly found with Rs 1.96 crore DA, comprising immovable assets of Rs 1.51 crore, including one house, 5 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 44.84 lakhs.
Rajashekhara D, Planning Director, Nirmithi Kendra, Tumakuru, was found with Rs 5.74 crore DA, which includes immovable assets of Rs 3.89 crores comprising 12 sites, four houses, 4 acres of agricultural land and movable assets of Rs 1.84 crore, comprising Rs 11.66 lakh cash, 89.06 lakh worth of ornaments.
Raids found that Manjunath M R, Survey Supervisor, Urban Property Ownerships Record Office, Mangaluru, allegedly acquired DA of Rs 2.56 crore, including immovable assets of Rs 2.31 crore comprising nine sites and two houses and movable assets of Rs 25.73 crore.
Renuka Satarle, the then District Manager of Dr B R Ambedkar Development Corporation, Vijayapura, allegedly acquired Rs 3.10 crore DA including immovable assets of Rs 1.55 crore comprising three sites, two houses and movable assets of Rs 1.55 crore including Rs 10 lakh cash, Rs 58.80 lakh worth ornaments and Rs 24 lakh fixed deposit.
Meanwhile, Tahsildar of Shahapura taluk of Yadagiri district, Umakanth Halle, was found with Rs 1.98 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 98.18 lakh comprising two sites, two houses and movable assets of Rs 1.07 crore, including Rs 27.58 lakh balance in the bank accounts and one bank locker.