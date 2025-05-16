Lokayukta raids seven officials in disproportionate assets case, unearths Rs 22.78 crore

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Thursday conducted raids at 35 places belonging to the seven accused state government officials for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA), uncovering assets worth Rs 22.78 crore, including Rs 16.48 crore worth of immovable assets and jewels of Rs 2.44 crore.

Registering a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Lokayukta police raided both the offices and residences of the accused officials and their relatives in Bengaluru city, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Mangaluru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.

In Bengaluru city, H R Nataraj, Legal Metrology Inspector, City Market-1 Sub Division, allegedly acquired Rs 3.94 crore DA, including immovable assets of Rs 3.13 crore comprising two sites, two houses, 9 acres of agricultural land, movable assets of Rs 21 lakh worth ornaments and 54 lakh worth household articles.

In another case in Bengaluru city, Murali T V, Additional Director of Town Planning, Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA), had Rs 3.47 crore DA in possession, including immovable assets of Rs 3.16 crore comprising three sites, three houses and movable assets of Rs 30.54 lakh, including Rs 25.54 lakh worth ornaments.