Now, FDA after imported chocolates over concerns of alcohol traces

BENGALURU: Food Safety and Drug Administration Department (FDA) has begun collecting samples of imported chocolates from across the state in view of concerns over traces of alcohol in them.

Many of these chocolates are widely consumed, but their labels often don’t warn consumers, especially children, about the alcohol content in them, a senior FDA official told TNIE.

The department is now focusing on label compliance, especially with regard to products sold without clear alcohol disclosure. The department has launched the drive after it received a directive from Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), New Delhi, as part of its National Annual Surveillance Plan (NASP).

According to the directive, all states should conduct monthly product-specific sampling drives to identify potential food safety risks, including contamination, adulteration and non-compliance with labelling standards. For May, the focus is on ‘Imported Food Products’ with food safety officers tasked to collect five samples of any imported food available in the domestic market. Karnataka has started this by collecting chocolate samples.