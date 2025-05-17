BBMP suspends Deputy Health Officer over Rs 7 crore Indira Canteen scam in South Zone

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has suspended Dr Kalpana P, Deputy Health Officer of the Zone. for a scam of Rs 7 crore at Indira Canteen in South Zone.

According to BBMP health department, there has been a fraud of more than Rs 7 crore in the bill payment of Cheftalk Food and Hospitality Services Private Limited, which supplied food to the corporation's South Zone. Dr Kalpana P, who was the health officer, paid an estimated Rs 9.72 crore without verifying it the indents. The actual amount to be paid was only Rs 2.27 crore. This resulted in an additional payment of about Rs 7 crore.

"The official has been suspended based on the indent. Now the notices have been given for recovery of the amount," said the senior official, adding that Dr Kalpana has been suspended for dereliction of duty.

As per a BBMP order, her salary drawing zone has been shifted to the office of the Deputy Health Officer, Yelahanka Zone, pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation. The civic body has launched a detailed probe into the matter.

Additional responsibility has been entrusted to another officer. In addition, Dr Suresh GK has been given the responsibility of Additional Health Officer, South Zone. Currently, he is working as the Deputy Health Officer, Tuberculosis Eradication Programme.