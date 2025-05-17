Karnataka LoP Ashoka meets cops over girl’s murder near rail track

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, R Ashoka, on Friday, met the Ramanagara SP to get details about the murder of a 14-year-old girl, whose body was found next to a railway track in Bhadrapura of Bidadi taluk, Ramanagara. The victim, a resident of Hakki Pikki Colony in Manchanayakanahalli, was found dead around 7 am on Monday. The Bidadi police have registered a case of murder.

Addressing the media, Ashoka hit out at the Congress government for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. “Ever since this government has come to power, law and order has failed completely. Every day, cases of murder and rape are reported in the state,” he said.

He said the girl’s family is firm that she was murdered, and there are also reports indicating that she may have been raped. “The police informed me that they have taken a few suspects into custody and are questioning them. An innocent, poor girl has been murdered, and the police are still confused about the cause of death and are waiting for forensic reports. I have instructed them to conduct a thorough investigation,” he added.

“The police said that on May 15 they reviewed several CCTV footage, but the forensic report is more important as it cannot be tampered with. I have directed the SP to ensure meticulous investigation and justice to the victim’s family. If justice is not delivered, how can the government be trusted? Nobody even knows who the home minister of the state is. When the situation is such, the opposition has to step up and instruct police officials,” Ashoka said.