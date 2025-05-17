Two bank employees arrested for robbing Rs 15 lakh from locker in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two private bank employees were arrested for allegedly stealing diamond and gold ornaments belonging to the bank manager, which were kept in the bank locker in BEML Layout, Basaveshwaranagar.

The bank manager, S P Sirisha (32), filed a complaint with the Basaveshwaranagar police station in January, reporting that ornaments weighing around 200 grams and worth around Rs 15 lakhs were missing from her locker.

Based on her complaint, the police arrested Harshith (24), a resident of Kamakshipalya, and Aishwarya (27), residing in the city’s South East police division. Harshith was working as a field executive, while Aishwarya was in charge of the locker’s safe custody. Both had been associated with the bank for the last five years.

According to the police, Sirisha, a resident of Vidyamana Nagar, had shown her colleagues the valuables she had kept in the locker in May 2024. Alongside the ornaments, her mark cards, cheque books, and other documents were also kept inside.