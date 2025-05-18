FSL report states deaf-mute girl was not raped, says Ramanagara SP Srinivas Gowda

BENGALURU: There is an interesting twist to the death of a 14-year-old deaf-mute girl at Bhadrapura village, Bidadi. The Bidadi police, who were waiting for the FSL report, said on Saturday that the minor girl was not raped, though it was speculated that she had been with the case taking a political turn.

Ramanagara Superintendent of Police Srinivas R Gowda told reporters that according to FSL report, she was not raped, though her family believed she was raped and murdered. “We have 10 suspects, but their role could not be established. There are injury marks on her head and other body parts. We are still waiting for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death,” he said.

“Prima facie, it appears that the girl was hit by a train. False reports are doing the rounds that the girl had cigarette burn marks and bite marks on her body. There are no such marks. We will take action against the false news,” he warned.

The case should have been investigated by the railway police. But by the time the police reached the spot, the rape allegations had already spread, he said.The girl’s body was found next to the Bengaluru-Mysore rail track at Bhadrapura village on Monday. The girl, staying at the Hakki-Pikki Colony in Manchanayakanahalli, had gone missing around 5 pm on May 11. The next morning around 7, passersby saw her body and informed the police.

Suspecting foul play, the family had not cremated the body, and kept it outside their home till Wednesday afternoon. It had even started decomposing. The body had been handed over to them after the postmortem at Rajarajeshwari Hospital.

G Pallavi, Chairperson, Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Nomadic and Semi-Nomadic Development Corporation, visited the family and convinced them to cremate the body. A compensation of Rs 4.25 lakh was paid to them for the girl’s loss.

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited the family and expressed his condolences. The victim was studying in ninth standard at a residential school at Tavarekere. She had come home for the holidays. The complaint suspecting rape and murder was filed by her mother on Monday. The victim’s elder sister and elder brother too are deaf and mute. Their father passed away. Police had registered a case of murder under Section 103(1) of BNS.