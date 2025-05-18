RR Nagar roads in Bengaluru dug up again for ‘quality checks’

BENGALURU: R R Nagar residents are upset as the recently laid roads and drains in their locality have been dug up by BBMP over the last two days.

“The works on drains and asphalting of roads were done eight months ago at Giridhama Layout. Now under the pretext of quality check, the drains were cut open, slabs displaced and roads dug up on Friday,” said a resident at Giridhama Layout in RR Nagar. On Saturday, asphalted roads were dug up at Forest Layout in RR Nagar.

“The works in Giridhama Layout and Forest Layout were executed in two packages and the works had roughly cost BBMP Rs 31 crore,” said a resident in RR Nagar. According to another resident, the RR Nagar MLA Munirathna Naidu had written to BBMP to conduct a quality check of drains and roads in the area.

He said neither he nor his supporters had any role in the development. According to political circles, he is at loggerheads with Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is in charge of Bengaluru City development. “Money is getting wasted in redoing the work. Why should RR Nagar residents suffer?”, bemoaned a resident.