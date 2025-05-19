ALL FOR LIKES - Influencers under police watch in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the race for social media fame, some influencers and youngsters are pushing boundaries — often creating public nuisances or disrupting law and order, which can land them in serious legal trouble. To combat such incidents, the Bengaluru City Police have set up specialised social media cells at every station. These teams monitor online activity closely and are empowered to file suo motu cases against posts that could potentially lead to unrest.

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Shivakumar Gunare said that each police station in the city has a social media cell with two trained officers. These officers are tasked with monitoring social media platforms, taking proactive measures, and preventing potential law and order issues. Their main job is to monitor viral posts and photos. If any photos or videos are found to be against the law, the police take suo motu action and proceed with legal steps against the individuals involved, he said.

Another officer explained that cases involving public nuisance for social media fame, hate speech, cyberbullying, language-based disputes, videos involving banned arms that could cause public fear, and dangerous stunts like wheelies are all being tracked. He added that social media also helps in tracking and apprehending criminals, including the rowdy elements.