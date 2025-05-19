ALL FOR LIKES - Influencers under police watch in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In the race for social media fame, some influencers and youngsters are pushing boundaries — often creating public nuisances or disrupting law and order, which can land them in serious legal trouble. To combat such incidents, the Bengaluru City Police have set up specialised social media cells at every station. These teams monitor online activity closely and are empowered to file suo motu cases against posts that could potentially lead to unrest.
Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Whitefield, Shivakumar Gunare said that each police station in the city has a social media cell with two trained officers. These officers are tasked with monitoring social media platforms, taking proactive measures, and preventing potential law and order issues. Their main job is to monitor viral posts and photos. If any photos or videos are found to be against the law, the police take suo motu action and proceed with legal steps against the individuals involved, he said.
Another officer explained that cases involving public nuisance for social media fame, hate speech, cyberbullying, language-based disputes, videos involving banned arms that could cause public fear, and dangerous stunts like wheelies are all being tracked. He added that social media also helps in tracking and apprehending criminals, including the rowdy elements.
In the latest instance, the Madiwala police registered a case against a hotel owner located opposite Nexus Mall on Tavarekere Main Road after a derogatory remark against Kannadigas appeared on the hotel’s electronic display board. Taking note of the video going viral, the social media cell initiated suo motu action.
In another case, Cubbon Park police detained an Instagrammer who had posted a video on social media claiming that he would hug cricketer Virat Kohli during the IPL match between RCB and KKR on Saturday. The police detained and released him after the match was called off due to rain.
There have been many such instances where social media influencers and celebrities have landed in legal trouble due to their actions online. Bigg Boss contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan were arrested under the Arms Act. Motovloggers were also arrested for creating a public nuisance and for performing dangerous stunts like rash riding and wheelies.