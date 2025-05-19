BBMP chief promises permanent fix for waterlogging in Sai Layout

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Sunday assured citizens that a permanent solution will be found to waterlogging in Sai Layout, falling under Mahadevapura zone.

Rao claimed that all the officials were on the field till 1am to monitor and solve the problem after heavy rain on Saturday. “Sai Layout is developed by BDA, and necessary action will be taken to solve the problem quickly after holding a meeting with officials,” Rao said.

He said the BDA will temporarily arrange jackwells and arrange pumps in some areas. A team will also be deployed to take care of it. He said flooded houses will be identified and provided with relief under disaster management.

Sai Layout is flooding as it is located at a lower level than the SWD. In addition, a railway vent where the SWD passes is small, making it difficult for water to flow smoothly. Widening of the railway vent has been taken up in coordination with the Railways and officials have been instructed to complete it at the earliest, he said. Rao said the SWD will be desilted to ensure smooth water flow.

There was waterlogging near Manpho, close to Manyata Tech Park, due to poor SWD connectivity. Rao directed officials to conduct a joint meeting with stakeholders from Manyata, EBS IT Park, Manpho and Karle Infra Tech to initiate construction of a new SWD.