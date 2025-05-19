Bengaluru reels under floods after heavy rainfall

BENGALURU: Following heavy rainfall measuring 105.5 mm on Monday morning, most parts of Bengaluru City are reeling under floods. Interestingly, the devastation comes just a day before Siddaramaiah's government's two-year completion.

Heavy rains started at around 1:30 am and continued till 5:30 am on Monday, leading to several areas like ST Bed, Ejipura, Koramangala, BTM, Austin Town, Manyata Tech Park, BDA areas, parts of Shanthi Nagar and surrounding areas being flooded.

The India Meteorological Department official said, in the last 15 years, for the second time a record rainfall was reported. On May 18, 2022, 114.6 mm rainfall was reported and again in 2025 on May 19, 105.5 mm rainfall was reported. The reason for the flood is due to ongoing Bellandur lake restoration work. The stormwater is not allowed into the lake, and water is diverted to a huge diversion channel. Local leaders in BTM took to a tractor to reach Jakkasandra on the edge of Bellandur lake to know the problem.

"There was heavy rains on Monday and the Diversion Channel become a bottleneck. The impact has resulted in areas falling under Koramangala Challaghatta Valley flooded," said Govardhan Reddy.

At Ejipura, over 150 homes were flooded. Shivakumar, a local leader, said that he received a call from distressed residents around 2 am and he rushed with his team. He said around 200 houses have been completely flooded. The big drain has reached full capacity in the areas and water reversed into the homes.

Similarly, HBR Layout, Sai Layout and Sampangiramanagara have been flooded. Sai Layout in Horamavu, which was visited by BBMP Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Saturday, is now under 5-feet deep water. "The MLA, District Incharge Minister, and BBMP officials are 'rascals' for putting our lives and property at risk by not doing anything," said Shajahan.

ST Bed Layout in Koramangala, where 50 homes flooded, the ST Bed Layout Association President Rajendra Babu says, the water reversed from the military compound. Similarly, the HSR Layout had become like a swimming pool due to over 2 feet of water on the road. The BMTC Depot area was also flooded. Due to flooded areas and first day of the week, there is a huge traffic jam in the surrounding areas. Not just Bengaluru City but areas falling under Bengaluru Urban areas like Devanahalli connecting Bengaluru-Hyderabad, also flooded.

Due to water on Silk Board Junction and water on Outer Ring Road connecting KR Puram via Kadubeesanahalli, there is a huge traffic jam. The department issued an advisory Tans saie, water logging at Balagere T cross towards Panthur RUB and asked to use alternative roads. Similarly, slow-moving traffic was reported at Geddalahalli, Hebburu, Varthur, Gunjur, B Narayanpura Junction. Traffic was also reported on the Tin Factory towards Vijana Pura railway under bridge, HBR Layout, Wipro Junction, Koramangala. Due to rain-induced traffic, Bengaluru IT Companies Association representative Krishna Kumar said, From Silk Board to KR Puram and Mahadevpura, the IT belt is once again under stress.