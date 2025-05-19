Cannes Dream Come True

Since its inception in 1946, The Cannes Film Festival has been a celebration of cinematic excellence. For city-based content creator and actor Disha Madan, this platform was nothing short of a dream come true. Along with other talents, Madan walked on the prestigious red carpet on Saturday, representing Karnataka with pride. “If you have a dream, you manifest hard for it, and you will achieve it,” said Madan on the second day of Cannes, reflecting on her journey. She had manifested this moment long ago. “Years ago, when my mom and I were watching Cannes Film Festival, we sat down together thinking: sometime in the future, if we ever got an opportunity to go there, we should definitely do it. And that has stayed with me,” she shared.

The highlight of Madan’s Cannes experience was her red carpet look: a pure zari kanjeevaram saree handwoven over 400 hours by master weavers near Chettinad, and designed by Anmol Ashok. On her first day, attending events, she wore a saree by Shloka Sudhakar, crafted from her mother’s old zari kanjeevaram saree, and reimagined by blending Indian fabrics with Western silhouettes. “I have always wanted to take a fashion risk with kanjeevarams. Artisans in Bengaluru have worked for close to 200 hours per outfit just on the prototypes, to make sure that we didn’t mess up: once we stitched the saree we would not be able to undo or redo it,” said Madan. Another look involved a white saree (couture), also reimagined by Sudhakar.

Besides glamour, Madan’s experience at Cannes was also about learning and networking. She had the opportunity to attend various events, including the Brut Nespresso party and the FICCI panel, where she interacted with professionals, discussing various ways to bring change in the social media industry. “I have a lot to take away from this experience,” she said, expressing her gratitude.