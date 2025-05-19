Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao opens Sparsh Group’s 300-bed quaternary hospital in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao inaugurated Sparsh Group of Hospitals’ 300-bed quaternary care hospital at Hennur Road on Sunday. The new facility aims to provide accessible and patient-centric care.

Speaking at the event, Gundu Rao said that government will open day care chemotherapy centres across all district hospitals with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah inaugurating the initiative on May 23 in Mysuru. “These centres aim to bring cancer treatment closer to people without competing with private super-speciality hospitals,” Rao added.

He also stressed the need for research, urging private hospitals to invest more in research and development to make diagnosis and treatment affordable. Several dignitaries, including Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswami of Suttur Math, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and MP and former CM Basavaraj Bommai, participated.

The Hennur facility houses a range of specialities, including orthopaedics, neurosciences, cardiac sciences, oncology and many more. It is also designed to support academic medicine and clinical research.

Dr Sharan Shivaraj Patil, chairman, Sparsh Group of Hospitals, said, “With the launch of our Hennur facility, we continue our mission to provide precise, compassionate, and affordable care. Equipped with robotic-assisted surgeries and AI-based diagnostics to 3D printing, we aim to make advanced treatment more accessible to our communities”.