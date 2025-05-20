61-year-old man assaulted for questioning road block in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 61-year-old advocate who questioned unauthorised blocking of the road for construction work, was allegedly assaulted by a group of six men on Wilson Garden 20th Cross, around 2.45 pm on Sunday. The victim, S Umesh Kumar, who is also the president of Cubbon Park Walkers Association, is under treatment in Bowring Hospital and his condition is said to be out of danger.

Kumar was returning home in SR Nagar near Dairy Circle from a wedding. While driving on the 20th Cross, he found the road blocked. Stepping out of his vehicle and on inquiring, he realised that the road was blocked due to building construction work. When he asked people near the building to clear the path, they asked him to wait till 10 pm. When Kumar told them that the road should not be blocked for any private construction work, he was attacked by a group.

“One of them attacked me with an iron rod. Of the six accused, I know one of them as he resides in the locality, and has taken the contract for the building’s construction. Since I found no help from people, who were standing there as mute spectators, I called the police control room. A patrol vehicle reached the spot, and I was asked to file a complaint with the Adugodi police station. When I started feeling dizzy, I rushed to Bowring Hospital and got myself admitted. The hospital, after taking in an MLC case, has reported the matter to the Adugodi police,” Kumar said.

The police recorded Kumar’s statements on Monday afternoon in hospital. “The case is under investigation. Kumar has shared the pictures of two suspects. He was alone in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The victim was reportedly attacked without any provocation. All the accused are aged under 30 years,” said an officer.