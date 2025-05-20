A rude awakening for Bengaluru, BBMP comes in for flak

BENGALURU: As a torrential downpour battered Bengaluru for three-and-half hours beginning 2am Monday, citizens were in for a rude awakening. Boats and tractors were deployed to rescue stranded citizens in areas, including Sai Layout in KR Puram. With water above knee-level in many areas, citizens bore the brunt of the relentless heavy rain on Monday.

They lambasted the government for its failure to address flooding. Not only was the public affected, but Central Crime Branch sleuths were not able to enter their office on Monday morning as the building located in Vinayak Nagar, off Double Road, was flooded. Sampangiramnagar Police Station, too, was affected by the flooding.

Many homes in Austin Town’s Vannarpet, Ashwini Layout in Ejipura, ST Bed in Koramangala, Wilson Garden, Neelasandra, Anepalya, BTM Layout, Silk Board, HBR Layout, HSR Layout, Hennur, Sai Layout, Panathur, Nagawara, Manyata Techpark and Bellandur were among the prominent areas that were flooded.

Cars and two-wheelers parked inside the buildings and roadside were submerged and citizens had to wade through knee-deep water to get out of their homes.

While many Bengalureans were asleep, Shivakumar, a local leader from Vannarpet, received a distress call from the area’s residents around 2am, seeking help. “Due to the heavy rain, nearly 200 houses were completely flooded. The stormwater drain reached its full carrying capacity and the water overflowed into homes,” he said.

Priya, a resident of Ejipura, said her wedding saree, invitations and other things for the big day were destroyed when water rose to 3 feet, flooding the colony. Rescue teams were pumping water using motors and in its absence, citizens arranged motor pumps on their own to pump out the flooded water.

Residents lamented that they have to spend a lot of money to clean their flooded homes and polluted water tanks. “Public representatives and BBMP officials are rogues. They are putting our lives and property at risk by not doing anything,” said Shajahan, a citizen who was affected by the flooding.