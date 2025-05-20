Colleagues blame ‘work pressure’ for techie’s suicide

BENGALURU: Days after a 25-year-old software engineer ended his life by jumping into a lake in the city, social media was flooded with posts claiming that he took the extreme step due to the alleged work pressure.

However, police stated that they could not confirm that work pressure drove the software engineer to take the extreme step.

Nikhil Somwanshi, who hailed from Maharashtra and lived in HSR Layout, was found dead in Agara Lake in HSR Layout police limits on May 8. An IISc graduate, Somwanshi worked as a machine learning engineer at an AI firm in Koramangala.

The police said no death note was found and the reason for Nikhil’s suicide is yet to be ascertained.

A few days after Nikil’s suicide, his colleagues posted on social media that work pressure was the reason for him to take the extreme step. Some of them held Nikil’s manager responsible for his suicide.

The police, however, stated that there was no evidence to establish that work-related stress was the reason for the software engineer’s suicide.

HELPLINE: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or call Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.