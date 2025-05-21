Bengaluru falling apart, but state government busy beating its own drum: Opposition

BENGALURU: In the wake of the heavy downpour wreaking havoc across the city, a BJP delegation visited rain-hit areas, including Silk Board, Madhavan Apartments in JP Nagar and Gurappanapalya, on Tuesday to assess the damage on the ground.
During the inspection, the BJP leaders slammed the Congress government, particularly for holding its Sadhana Samavesha to showcase its achievements of two years in power at a time when the city is literally under water.
They criticised the government for failing to maintain the city properly and not taking any proactive steps to fill the infrastructural gaps. “The entire city is under water due to the rain and people are struggling. Five people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, but the Congress is holding a convention to showcase its achievements,” said Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. “If the government had any shame, it would have cancelled the convention. These deaths are due to the Congress’ failures and the government lacks the moral authority to hold such events.”
BJP state president BY Vijayendra stated that while the chief minister and deputy CM talk about making Bengaluru a “greater city”, the city gets paralysed after just four hours of rain. “Just adding the name ‘Greater’ to Bengaluru doesn’t change the reality,” he said. He stressed that four people died recently, but the government’s focus remains on a tone-deaf celebration rather than governance.
Meanwhile, Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy took the state government to task for organising the ‘Sadhana Samavesha’ amid the rain havoc. Taking to social media, he accused the Congress of prioritising self-promotion over public service. “While people are struggling to survive, the Congress is busy hosting a ‘Sadhana Samavesha.’ For days, we’ve only seen flashy ads with ‘guarantees’, while the city drowns,” he posted. He condemned the government’s focus on image-building efforts like ‘Brand Bengaluru’ while residents endure flooded streets and overflowing drains.