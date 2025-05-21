Bengaluru falling apart, but state government busy beating its own drum: Opposition

BENGALURU: In the wake of the heavy downpour wreaking havoc across the city, a BJP delegation visited rain-hit areas, including Silk Board, Madhavan Apartments in JP Nagar and Gurappanapalya, on Tuesday to assess the damage on the ground.

During the inspection, the BJP leaders slammed the Congress government, particularly for holding its Sadhana Samavesha to showcase its achievements of two years in power at a time when the city is literally under water.

They criticised the government for failing to maintain the city properly and not taking any proactive steps to fill the infrastructural gaps. “The entire city is under water due to the rain and people are struggling. Five people have died in rain-related incidents in the state, but the Congress is holding a convention to showcase its achievements,” said Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka. “If the government had any shame, it would have cancelled the convention. These deaths are due to the Congress’ failures and the government lacks the moral authority to hold such events.”