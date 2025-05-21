Bengaluru gets down to dirty work of cleaning up BBMP mess

BENGALURU: No rainbow yet. Intermittent rains continued to lash the city on Tuesday, not giving citizens any respite from pre-monsoon misery. The Sun peered through the dark clouds post-noon for a brief while. Several parts of the city witnessed rain in the morning, disrupting the daily rhythm. People were seen wading through the flooded roads and struggling to walk on the submerged footpaths.

Vendors selling perishable goods and flowers across the city, including K R Market, Madiwala and Sarakki, complained that their regular business took a big hit due to incessant rain.

Stranded residents of Sai Layout in K R Puram, which has become synonymous with flooding, were supplied food and drinking water by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The civic body’s Health Department officials conducted a free health camp for the residents, supplied different types of medicines to the residents after checking them. They were given medicines for fever, skin rashes, itching and allergies among others.

Operations by the BBMP, National Disaster Response Force and others continued on Tuesday. Compared with Monday, due to the continuous operations, water level in the flooded layout had come down and the BBMP officials expressed confidence that waterlogging will be cleared if there are no rains on Tuesday night.