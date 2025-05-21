Flooded roads, underpasses, shut flyovers continue to give tough time to motorists in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Motorists faced a tough time on Tuesday also as heavy rain lashed the city in the morning, flooding most of its roads. The stretch between Silk Board and Roopena Agrahara on Hosur Road was closed to traffic for nearly two hours during peak hours due to waterlogging.

The elevated Electronics City flyover was also shut. Traffic was affected in several areas of the city’s Central Business District as many roads there were flooded. The delay in clearing fallen trees and towing of vehicles, which broke down, also led to disruption in traffic in parts of the city.

Motorists could not use many underpasses as they were waterlogged. Motorists were stuck on Hosur road for two hours from 9 am after the stretch between Silk Board and Roopena Agrahara was closed by Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) due to flooding. Social media was flooded with videos and photos of the situation.

The stretch was, however, reopened for traffic around 10:40 am. Slow-moving traffic was reported in areas such as Iblur Junction towards Sarjapur Road, Kasturi Nagar-Tin Factory stretch, Hoodi bridge towards the circle, Goraguntepalya-Muthyalamma Junction, Puttenahalli main road towards Kothanur Dinne Junction, Mysore Road tollgate towards Hosaguddadahalli Junction, Jayadeva Hospital road towards East End Circle, Varthur Kodi Junction, Cottonpet-Sultanpet Circle, Bilekahalli towards GD Mara, Sarakki Junction, Queen’s Road and Anil Kumble Junction, and Silk Board Metro station towards HSR Layout.